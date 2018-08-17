Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson fight: What TV channel is it on? What time is the fight? Windsor Park bill running order

Carl Frampton will realise a childhood dream this weekend when he fights in front of his adoring Northern Ireland public at Windsor Park.

MORE: What's the weather to be like for Carl Frampton's fight in Windsor Park?



Carl 'The Jackal' Frampton

For years, the Jackal has harboured ambitions to fight at the home of the Northern Ireland national team. Now, all of that is about to become a reality as he defends his interim WBO featherweight title against unbeaten Australian Luke Jackson.

The 31-year-old, who has of 25 wins from 26 contests, with 14 of those successes coming by way of knockout.

MORE: This is the list of banned items for fans attending Carl Frampton's Windsor Park fight



What TV channel is the fight on?

The bout will be screened on BT Sport 1 HD and on BT Sport 4K UHD from 7:45pm

What time is Frampton due to enter the ring?

While this could change depending on the outcome of previous fights. Expect the Jackal's ring entrance around 9;45pm to 10pm with the fight starting just minutes after.

Windsor Park running order

Fight 1

Isaac Lowe v TBA

4 x 3 min rounds at Featherweight

Fight 2

Sean McComb v Reynaldo Mora

4 x 3 min rounds at Lightweight

Fight 3

Steven Donnelly v Kevin McCauley

4 x 3 min rounds Light Middleweight

Fight 4

Conrad Cummings v Nicky Jenman

6 x 3 min rounds at Middleweight

Fight 5

Sam Maxwell v Chris Truman

6 x 3 min rounds at Light Welterweight

Fight 6

Marco McCullough v Jordan Ellison

6 x 3 min rounds at Super Featherweight

Fight 7

Lewis Crocker v William Warburton

6 x 3 min rounds at Welterweight

Fight 8

Luke Keeler v Dwayne Grant

8 x 3 min rounds at Middleweight

Fight 9

Steve Collins Jr v Steven Ward

8 x 3 min rounds at Light Heavyweight

BUI Celtic title

7.45pm – Live Broadcast begins on BT Sport 1

Fight 10

Cristofer Rosales v Paddy Barnes

12 x 3 min rounds at Flyweight

WBC world title

Fight 11

Tyson Fury v Francesco Pianeta

10 x 3 min rounds at Heavyweight

Fight 12 (9.45pm approx)

Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson

12 x 3 min rounds at Featherweight

Interim WBO title