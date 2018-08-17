Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson fight: What TV channel is it on? What time is the fight? Windsor Park bill running order

Carl Frampton will realise a childhood dream this weekend when he fights in front of his adoring Northern Ireland public at Windsor Park.
For years, the Jackal has harboured ambitions to fight at the home of the Northern Ireland national team. Now, all of that is about to become a reality as he defends his interim WBO featherweight title against unbeaten Australian Luke Jackson.
The 31-year-old, who has of 25 wins from 26 contests, with 14 of those successes coming by way of knockout.
What TV channel is the fight on?
The bout will be screened on BT Sport 1 HD and on BT Sport 4K UHD from 7:45pm
What time is Frampton due to enter the ring?
While this could change depending on the outcome of previous fights. Expect the Jackal's ring entrance around 9;45pm to 10pm with the fight starting just minutes after.
Windsor Park running order
Fight 1
Isaac Lowe v TBA
4 x 3 min rounds at Featherweight
Fight 2
Sean McComb v Reynaldo Mora
4 x 3 min rounds at Lightweight
Fight 3
Steven Donnelly v Kevin McCauley
4 x 3 min rounds Light Middleweight
Fight 4
Conrad Cummings v Nicky Jenman
6 x 3 min rounds at Middleweight
Fight 5
Sam Maxwell v Chris Truman
6 x 3 min rounds at Light Welterweight
Fight 6
Marco McCullough v Jordan Ellison
6 x 3 min rounds at Super Featherweight
Fight 7
Lewis Crocker v William Warburton
6 x 3 min rounds at Welterweight
Fight 8
Luke Keeler v Dwayne Grant
8 x 3 min rounds at Middleweight
Fight 9
Steve Collins Jr v Steven Ward
8 x 3 min rounds at Light Heavyweight
BUI Celtic title
7.45pm – Live Broadcast begins on BT Sport 1
Fight 10
Cristofer Rosales v Paddy Barnes
12 x 3 min rounds at Flyweight
WBC world title
Fight 11
Tyson Fury v Francesco Pianeta
10 x 3 min rounds at Heavyweight
Fight 12 (9.45pm approx)
Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson
12 x 3 min rounds at Featherweight
Interim WBO title