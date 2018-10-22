Carl Frampton: Why would I not fight Kid Galahad?

Carl Frampton has laughed off suggestions from Kid Galahad that he would avoid the Sheffield fighter.

Galahad won his fight in Boston on Saturday night and is now the mandatory challenger for the IBF Featherweight World title.

Frampton and champion Josh Warrington face each other for the IBF belt in Manchester on December 22.

And Galahad claimed after his fight in America at the weekend that Frampton would vacate the IBF title - if he beats Warrington - rather than take on the Sheffield fighter.

Frampton retorted: “He is insane. You look at his performances and he thinks he is a killer - he is not.

“He won the fight and well done but why would I vacate my title just because I had to fight Kid Galahad? He is being stupid,” he told IFL.TV

“After beating Warrington - which I believe I will do - I want to unify the titles. Why would I give up the belt because Barry is coming?

“I want big fights at this time of my career. I also want to step up a weight and have a crack at super featherweight.

“I want big fights but why would I not want to fight Galahad/”