Carl Frampton will beat Josh Warrington says Leo Santa Cruz

WBA Featherweight World champion Leo Santa Cruz is convinced Carl Frampton will have too much strength and skill for Josh Warrington when they clash in Manchester on December 22.

The Mexican knows what ‘The Jackal’ is capable of having shared the ring with him twice, but admits he hasn’t seen too much of new IBF champ Warrington.

Santa Cruz predicts a busy performance from the champion but he can’t see the challenger losing in Manchester.

The potential future foe of the winner doesn’t think the Warrington has the power to hurt Frampton, but believes the opposite is true of the challenger when it comes to the champion.

“I think Frampton is going to win that fight. I haven’t seen much of Josh Warrington, but of the little I have seen he throws a lot of punches but there is not much power in those punches.

“I think Frampton is stronger and I think with his boxing skills Frampton will be able to take the victory,”said Santa Cruz.

And Santa Cruz, who hopes to fight Frampton and Gary Russell Jr in 2019 after he beats Miguel Flores claims he would love to travel to NI to face Frampton but not without his father.

“I would love to go over there. The one thing that is holding me back is my Dad hasn’t got the papers.

“So if I go fight over there my Dad can’t come with me. I would like to see if I can do it and if my Dad is able to,” he added.