Cathy McAleer makes boxing debut while Luke Wilton makes ring return

Cathy McAleer will make her professional debut at the Shorts Sports & Social Club, in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter has been a successful kick boxer before now trying her hand at boxing.

And McAleer is looking forward to getting down to business.

“I am excited and nervous at the same time. It comes in bouts of – ‘I can’t wait it’s going to be unreal atmosphere’ to then seeing how big the support is and thinking ‘it’s really happening, I’d hate to let anyone down’.”

“Overall I can’t wait and I will give it 100% and more for a dream to actually coming true for me” she added.

And the bill will see a return for Luke Wilton as he takes on Georgi Georgiev.

Wilton - a former challenger for the British title - will be looking to get himself up the rankings as quickly as he can.

And Belfast cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy also returns to action after a year out of action. McCarthy has ability and he will be guided now by new manager Mark Dunlop. David Jamieson, Tony Nellins, Conor Cook and Kelvin McDonald will also be in action.