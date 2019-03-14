Connor Coyle to make Las Vegas debut after signing deal with Roy Jones Jr.

DERRY MIDDLEWEIGHT, Connor Coyle will make his Las Vegas fight debut next month after signing an exclusive, long-term promotional contract with former pound-for-pound king. Roy Jones Junior.

Coyle stretched his unbeaten record to 9-0 with an impressive victory over Travis Scott in Florida last month which was aired live on UFC Fight Pass in a Roy Jones Junior Boxing (RJJB) card.

That performance was rewarded with a long term deal with the former four-division world champion.

And he steps out for a second outing of the year on April 25th next, this time under the RJJB banner, for his 10th professional fight at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, located just 20 minutes from the famous Vegas strip.

Coyle, alongside fellow Derry professionals, WBO super-bantamweight champion, Tyrone McCullagh and middleweight, Sean McGlinchey this week got behind the bid to bring professional boxing back to their hometown for the first time since 1982.

That’s hoped to be confirmed for this summer should it be sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control but in the meantime, Coyle returns to the United States where he’s contested seven of his nine pro fights so far.

And the Galliagh man is delighted to represent Roy Jones Jr who have an agreement in place with UFC Fight Pass to live stream up to 72 professional boxing events during the next three years.

“My team and I are very happy to sign with Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions,” Coyle said. “They made us a great offer and it was an amazing experience headlining for them on UFC Fight Pass in February.

“Fight Pass is a great platform that will only expand our horizons with fans across the globe. We’re excited to see what the future holds, and I look forward to entertaining the fans with every fight.”

During the majority of his two and a-half year pro boxing career, Coyle has flown back-and-forth over the Atlantic Ocean from Derry to Florida in order to finish his training with Hall of Fame coach, Jim McLaughlin.

Coyle has already began preparations for his Vegas debut with his amateur coach, Cahir Duffy at St Joseph’s ABC. He then travels to Saint Petersburg for a four to six week training camp under McLaughlin’s guidance.

“I really miss my daughter when I’m away from home,” Coyle admitted. “But it’s also good to get away from family and any distractions to solely focus on getting in top shape. I’m used to the cultural differences between home and Florida. I come to the U.S. for one thing, training for my fight.”

Coyle showed his boxing skills against Scott in Florida last month with a polished display but he insists he will only get better.

“I was mostly a boxer as an amateur but, as a pro, I’ve added more power and speed. I’m still a boxer, but I can fight when I need to, and I adapt in the ring to what my opponent is doing. This is going to be a big year for me!”

RJJ Boxing chief and co-founder Keith Veltre described how, “when I saw Coyle fight this past February 16th I knew we head to have him.

“He possesses all the assets to make him a future world champion. He doesn’t wait to have the fight come to him, he brings the action to you.”

“He will be a full-time fighter on UFC Fight Pass. You definitely want to keep an eye on Connor.”