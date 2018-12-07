Conrad Cummings: Coalisland boxer reclaims WBO European middleweight belt

Conrad Cummings reclaimed the WBO European middleweight title after seeing off Ferenc Berki in Belfast.

The Coalisland fighter put his opponent down in the last round before winning 98-91, 95-94 and 99-90 on the judges’ scorecards.

It was a good performance from Cummings but there are things he will have to work on with trainer Jamie Moore.

Paddy Gallagher had a good win on the night seeing off Fernando Valancia 60-54.

And Sean McComb handled his step-up in class well as he saw off Zoltan Szabo 60-53 on points.

McComb boxed well and there is more to come from in the near future.

Then Belfast’s Padraig McGrory once again showed he is heavy handed as he saw off Gabos Detre after only one minute 48 seconds of the opening round as the referee stopped the contest.

McGrory has power and he can look forward to a productive 2019 after a good end to his year.

And McGrory was happy to get the win after a disrupted training camp.

“I hurt my right hand in training so I did no sparring for the fight,” he said. “It was good to have an early night but I thought the referee robbed my of a big finish. But a win is a win and I can now look forward to 2019.”

Belfast fighter Stephen Webb made his debut on the bill against Rudolf Durica from Slovakia.

And Webb boxed his way to a 40-35 points win. It was a good start for Webb and he will look to build on this win in the months ahead.

The opening fight of the night saw Steve Collins jnr take on Stry Kowski over six rounds.

Collins controlled the fight and came away with a 60-54 points win.