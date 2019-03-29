Conrad Cummings looking to defend WBO Euro belt at Ulster Hall

WBO European middleweight champion Conrad Cummings is proud his huge rematch with Luke Keeler is topping the bill at Ulster Hall on Friday night.

‘Mr Dynamite’ renews hostilities with the man who dethroned him last summer and is bidding for revenge on a stacked Belfast card.

Cummings, who regained the title with an assured display against Ferenc Berki back in December, is in effervescent mood entering fight week.

“To be headlining Ulster Hall in a big title fight is something I dreamed of as a kid and now it’s here, I’m just ready to go out there, soak it all up and enjoy myself.

“All that matters on the night is what happens between myself and Keeler. Having said that, I’ve gained a lot of confidence because I’ve been sparring very well.

“I’ve always been the confident type but I’m definitely not over-confident. I’m just completely focused, very switched on and ready for the task in hand.

“I’ve said it before so I don’t need to keep saying it – the first time I fought him was a bad night for me and not the true Conrad Cummings at all.

“What happened that night is history now. Roll on Friday and I’ll show everyone my true worth.”