Conrad Cummings looking to put on a show in Belfast

Conrad Cummings is determined to regain the WBO European title in Belfast on Friday and is pleased by his progress under trainer Jamie Moore.

‘Mr Dynamite’ faces the unbeaten Hungarian king Ferenc Berki on the MTK Global card at the Titanic Exhibition Centreand is confident of ending the year on a high.

Cummings, who’s been sparring the experienced Martin Murray and world champion Rocky Fielding said: “My trainer Jamie Moore said to me last week that I’ve taken massive strides in this camp.

“It’s taken me a while to settle in with my new trainer and in my new environment but now I have a rhythm, I can’t wait to get out there and show the improvements I’ve made. I’m buzzing.

“There’s just a fantastic atmosphere in the gym. I’m fighting for the WBO European title, then the following week Rocky Fielding fights Canelo then the week after that, Carl Frampton fights Josh Warrington for the world title with Martin Murray and Steven Ward on the bill.

“I’m honoured to be a part of it and we’re all bouncing off each other.

“I’ve been sparring Martin and Rocky and I’m taking great confidence from them. I’m in a great place mentally and physically and I can’t wait until fight night to show that.”

And Sean McComb is eager to fight in front of his home fans in Belfast having wowed an American audience last time out.

McComb halted Carlos Galindo in Boston in October.

“The American atmosphere was class. I’m looking forward to returning to Belfast now.

“I was satisfied with my performance in America. It took me a round or two to get going because I knew nothing about the guy due to a lack of video footage.

Also on the stacked bill Gary Cully, Paddy Gallagher, and others will feature but Lewis Crocker and Tyrone McCullagh are out because of injury.