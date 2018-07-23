Conrad Cummings wants Luke Keeler rematch

Conrad Cummings insists he will beat Luke Keeler if he gets the chance of a rematch against his Dublin rival.

The Coalisland middleweight returns at Belfast’s Windsor Park on Saturday August 18, having been outpointed by Keeler in a vacant WBO European title fight in April.

Cummings (13-2-1) believes the chances of a quick return against the Dubliner are slim despite his confidence in reversing the result.

He explained: “I would love the rematch, but I haven’t been calling for it because Luke will say, ‘I beat you the first time, why go again?’ and I would be thinking the same had I won.

“I lost the fight fair and square, but I would love to do it again. I know the result would be different next time.

“I am glad to be back so soon after that defeat. It was a bad night for me. I underperformed massively, but it is what it is and I have to take it on the chin and get back on the horse.

“It was a hard one to get over because there was a belt on the line, I was fighting at home and I was looking forward to getting the momentum going after a stop-start time.

“Good luck to Luke Keeler. He performed well, got the win.”

Cummings, 27, is back in Manchester training under Jamie Moore and living in an apartment with Carl Frampton and Steven Ward.

He believes a long four month training camp was one of the reasons behind the loss, and added: “It is great having people like Carl and Steven around me.

“They take the mickey out of me, but they give me a lift and it is great being in the same environment as them.

“It is not the end of the world and nobody has died here. I will be back to my best.

“It is not a loss if you learn from it. I am my own worst critic and for six weeks I was very down, but that is a good thing. It shows me how much I love this sport.

“My camp was far too long for the fight and I was overcooked.

“I have reassessed and I am just having an eight week camp, I have a strength and conditioning guy on board and I have learned the hard way.”

The card is topped by Frampton who defends his interim WBO featherweight title against Australian Luke Jackson.

Lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury faces a step up when he tackles two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta.

In only his sixth professional fight, Frampton great friend Paddy Barnes challenges WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales.

Cummings rival Keeler is also on the bill which includes a tremendous light-heavyweight clash between Belfast’s Ward and Dubliner Steve Collins Jr. Also in action are KO king Lewis Crocker and Marco McCullough. Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly also make their professional debuts.

Limited remaining tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.ie. priced at £80, £100, £120, £150, £250, £400 (includes hospitality). Buying tickets over the phone - 0844 847 2455. To purchase Accessible Seating - 0333 321 9996