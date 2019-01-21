County Tyrone boxer Callum Bradley turns professional

Triple Irish featherweight champion Callum Bradley has turned professional.

The 19-year-old from County Tyrone, who impressed throughout his amateur career and represented Ireland at the European Championships, is relishing the opportunity to get started in the paid ranks.

Bradley said: “I’m delighted. I believe MTK Global to be the biggest and best management team in the business. They put on the best shows and the best fights and I can’t wait to be a part of it all.

“My first year as a professional, I want to have as many fights as I can. I’m only 19 so I want to get plenty of experience behind me and just keep learning in the gym as quickly as I can.

]“The ultimate goal is to become a world champion. I truly believe I have the talent and dedication to achieve that and with MTK Global and my team behind me there’s no reason I can’t go all the way.

“Fans can expect entertainment. I hit and don’t get hit so I believe I can frustrate my opponents but I can also go toe-to-toe when the situation demands it.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “We welcome Callum to the team as another hugely promising signing for MTK Global.

There’s a great tradition of featherweights from this island and we’re hopeful Callum can follow in those sizeable footsteps by going on to achieve big things in the professional game.

“With so many MTK Global shows being announced at the moment, it won’t be long before fans get to see just what he’s about.”