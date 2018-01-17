Daniel ‘Insane’ McShane out to put record straight

Daniel ‘Insane’ McShane is out for revenge when he takes to the ring at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on February 3.

McShane will feature on a show headlined by World number four James Tennyson - who is looking for a shot at the WBA World Super Featherweight Title in the coming months,

And McShane will face old foe Zsoltan Horvath at the Belfast venue nearly three years to the day since the two last squared up when the ex-paratrooper from Hungary stopped McShane in the second round after the Belfast fighter dislocated his shoulder.

The 24 year old Belfast boxer struggled to come to terms with that defeat in a contest that would have seen him go to a perfect 10-0 undefeated record before deciding that the Horvath return would be the only contest he would return to.

“I have been in some great fights. My best being a victory over the now world number five ranked Zsoltan Kovacs.

“A loss does not mean the end of the road. I’m moving up to light welterweight for this contest but I am confident I can put the record straight, there will be fireworks and it will be mental.

“I have been out of action for a while and I’m just ready to get back at it.

“I am looking to win and look impressive doing it,” said McShane

And promoter Mark Dunlop believes McShane versus Horvath could be the fight of the night.

“This is going to be a real ding-dong battle.

“Daniel has to prove he has still something to give while Horvath will be keen to make a statement that his victory over McShane was no fluke.

“It has the potential to be fight of the night!” added Dunlop.

The MHD Promotions in association with A McLean’s Bookmakers will also feature Coalisland’s Fergal McCrory against Rafael Castillo as the chief support.

Ronnie Clark will take on Dean Evans, Lucas Ballingall tackles Karl Kelly and Stevie Quin Jnr makes his return against Edwin Tellez.

Tickets on Tel. 07712 473905 - Email: info@mhdpromotions.com or fighters on the bill.