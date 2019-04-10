Derry boxer Sean McGlinchey delighted to sign deal with Boxing Ireland

DERRY BOXER Sean McGlinchey has joined forces with Boxing Ireland Promotions and is confident the deal will finally kick-start his career in the paid ranks.

The 26 year-old Creggan middleweight (2-1-0) has just three fights since making his pro debut on April 22nd 2017 and has had three different managers during that time.

He makes his first return to the ring since losing to Padraig McCrory last October when he fights under the Boxing Ireland banner at the Celtic Clash 8 show on Saturday, May 25th at the Devenish Complex, Belfast.

And he can't wait to get his career back on track having 'bit the bullet' and moved to Belfast to work under coach, Sean McCullagh.

"I think it's a real good step in my career," said McGlinchey. "Boxing Ireland are putting on shows in Dublin and around Ireland. They have so many connections. A few of their fighters have got on Sky Sports slots and Leonard Gunning (promoter) works really hard for his fighters.

"He's asked me to train hard and sell tickets and get as much support as I can behind then I'll get those big chances."

After several months of battling injuries and changes in management, he's hoping all the sacrifices which come from moving away from his home comforts finally pay off.

"I've been working hard and I made a massive move by going to Belfast. People have been telling me to do it for years but I was trying to keep everything local.

"I bit the bullet and moved to Belfast which has been hard as we're running a house in Derry and providing for myself up here as well. With signing with Boxing Ireland I've been chatting to Leonard and the things they have planned, let's hope this is the turn of my luck.

"From my start of my career I just haven't had any luck. The management side of things didn't work out either. It's a bit of security. Leonard is a manger but it also tied in with a promotions company so it's given me the promise of more fights.

"It's just a good move for me. This could be the time when I get regular fights on regular shows and hopefully progress my career to where I know I should be."

And 'Mummy's Bhoy', a former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, believes he now has to prove himself all over again.

"I feel like I have to prove myself up here so it's given me that drive. It's a big city and up here I'm a nobody so I have to work my way up to the top.

"If I wasn't looking forward to getting back in the ring I wouldn't be doing it.

"There's times I thought about packing it in but I know if I do I'll regret it in five years time. I'll regret not giving it a go because I know what I can do. I know I can compete with the best.

"When I'm fit and ready I'd put myself in against anybody. My job is to get my career back on terms. I'm coming off a loss which I shouldn't have taken. I didn't want to let down the fans and I took it and was beat so no excuses. I have to rebuild."

McGlinchey wants to take everything in his stride and isn't planning on rushing into any gunning down title fights should he get the offer. Instead he wants to slowly learn his trade.

"I'm actually concentrating on not rushing things. From the start of my professional career I've been looking to get into title fights and I'm taking a back seat and ready to learn.

"I haven't learned the game as much as I should have from my first fight. I want to start off with a couple of four rounds and then gradually move up to six rounds and then eight rounds.

When I get to the stage when I'm 9-1 or 10-1 pr whatever then I should be looking at titles.

"I know I can fight at the top. I don't want to be fighting bums. I want to be tested in there. I don't want it easy.

"Good things happen to people that wait and hopefully that's the case with me."

McGlinchey would like to thank his sponsors, Jamm Health Meals and Premier Car Wash/Valet and DC Premier Tyres for all their help and support.