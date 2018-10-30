Feargal McCrory wants massive support for Irish title fight against Stephen McAfee

Feargal McCrory has called for the entire county of Tyrone to get behind him ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

T the popular Coalisland super featherweight will fight Dubliner Stephen McAfee for the vacant Irish title on November 24 in the headline fight of the ‘Celtic Clash 7’ card in Dublin.

And the fighter is confident there will be a Tyrone takeover in on the night of the fight.

“The Boxing Union of Ireland said that it has to happen in Dublin for some strange reason.

“It would surely make more financial sense for the fighters to run the bill up here due to my support but don’t get me wrong, we’ll still come and take over his own back yard.

“I watched three or four rounds of McAfee and I wasn’t overly impressed. I don’t want to sound disrespectful, he is a professional boxer and I won’t disrespect him, but I am confident in my ability.

“I don’t know too much about Stephen to be honest, he’s probably the same about me but what I do know is that he’s a tough fighter who will have my full attention.

I hear he was a very good kickboxer but I was also a very good amateur boxer. That could be the difference.

“I’m not taking my eye off the ball for a second, anything can happen in this sport,” he added.

Tickets for the fight night are £50 (ringside) and £30 (unreserved) and are available from the boxers involved.

Feargal McCrory can be contacted through his social media or by ringing him at 07511672104.