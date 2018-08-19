Frampton's IBF world title shot confirmed after stopping Luke Jackson at Windsor Park

CARL FRAMPTON delivered at Windsor Park with an impressive TKO stoppage of previously unbeaten Australian, Luke Jackson in front of a partisan 24,000 attendance at Windsor Park to retain his WBO Interim featherweight title.

And promoter, Frank Warren confirmed the former two-times world champion featherweight will now meet reigning IBF world champion, Josh Warrington before the end of the year.

Frampton, a massive 1/50 favourite to clinch his 26th professional victory eased into the fight and proved too powerful and too quick for the Aussie and after a flurry of unanswered punches 1.39 seconds into the ninth round, Jackson's corner threw in the towel which was greeted by a huge cheer from the rain-drenched attendance.

In the co-feature Tyson Fury confirmed he will fight Deontay Wilder who was at ringside in Las Vegas later this year following the Gyspy King's 10 round points victory over Francesco Pianeta.

Fury eased through every round against the former world title challenger to take a shut-out win which failed to ignite despite the best efforts of the Windsor Park crowd who were in fine voice.

It wasn't his best performance but he was delighted to get the rounds in the bank ahead of that mouthwatering showdown with Wilder in Vegas.

There was disappointment for three-times Olympian, Paddy Barnes (5-1) in his challenge for the WBC world flyweight title. The 31 year-old Belfast man was stopped convincingly, three minutes into the fourth round by the slick Nicaraguan, Crisofer Rosales who landed flush with a crippling right hook to the body.

Earlier in the bill Newtonabbey light middleweight Steven Ward was crowned the BUI Celtic light middleweight strap following a 79-75 points victory over Steve Collins Jr.

The slick, Jamie Moore trained fighter stretched his pro record to 8-0 and while he wasn't overly satisfied with his performance and in particular the early rounds, he warmed to the occasion and was fully deserving of his first pro belt.

With Barnes stopped early, Lewis Crocker had the honour of fighting in front of a packed National Stadium in his six rounder against William Warburton.

The Sandy Row native, who registered six KOs in all of his previous six pro fights, went looking for the stoppage in the final round but had to be content with a dominant point 60-54 victory as he extended his unblemished record to 7-0.

And Irish middleweight champion, Luke Keeler secured a dominant 79-73 points victory over Dwayne Grant.

Turf Lodge southpaw, Sean McComb made a hugely impressive professional debut with a TKO of Spaniard, Reynaldo Mora 1.53 minutes into the fourth round.

Middleweight Conrad Cummings got back to winning ways against the durable Nicky Jenman by claiming all six rounds to take his record to 14-2-1 .

Marco McCullough secured his 20th win of his pro career with a six-round decision win over Jordan Ellison while on his pro debut Stephen Donnelly out-pointed Kevin McCauley with a whitewash at light-middleweight.