I know how to adjust when I return to USA insists Michael Conlan

Michael Conlan admits his summer homecoming night in Belfast was magical but the Belfast fighter is confident there’ll be no hangover when he returns to Stateside business.

The former world amateur champion took another step towards titles by beating former world title challenger Adeilson dos Santos at the SSE Arena on June 30.

As he awaits news of his next assignment back in the US – where all but his most recent of fights have taken place – Conlan feels prepared.

“It’s not going to be hard to adjust to going back to the States. I boxed all around the world as an amateur.

“Back then I saw the full spectrum. I boxed in the Olympics and then in much smaller competitions with hardly anyone there. I know how to adjust.

“Looking back on my last fight I’m critical of myself. I would have liked to have got him out of there but we worked on some new things, which was good. This kind of performance will set me up for the bigger fights.”