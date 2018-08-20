IN PICTURES: Celebrities and sports stars watch Carl Frampton and Tyson Fury deliver the goods at Windsor Park

Carl Frampton realised his Windsor Park dream at the weekend as he dismantled Tasmania’s Luke Jackson, claiming victory with a ninth-round stoppage to retain his WBO featherweight interim title.

Actor Jimmy Nesbitt, England football legend Paul Gascoigne and World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea were among the 24,000-strong crowd at the home the Northern Ireland National team.

They were treated to a boxing feast with local fighters Steven Ward, Conrad Cummings, Paddy Barnes and heavyweight Tyson Fury all in action.

