IN PICTURES: The best images from Carl Frampton’s win over Nonito Donaire

Carl Frampton looks set to realise his dream of a summer showdown at Windsor Park after a comfortable points victory over Nonito Donaire in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Jackal delivered a controlled and clever display as he defeated his 35-year-old opponent in front of a packed at the SSE Arena by a six-point margin on all three judges’ cards.

Speaking to BT Sport after in the post-match interview, he said: “The only thing on my mind is Windsor Park and I can’t wait to get there.”

