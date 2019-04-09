James Tennyson has title ambitions before Europa showdown

James Tennyson will take the first step on the road to the European lightweight title as he takes to the ring ‘The Summer Brawl’ at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on May 18.

Tennyson had a shot at IBF Super-featherweight World Champion Tevin Farmer in Boston last year - but came up short against the talented American.

The Belfast fighter has now decided to move up to lightweight and turned on the power when he stopped Garry Neale at the Ulster Hall in his first outing at his new weight.

Hard hitting Tennyson has now sets on the European lightweight title in the next few months and he says he is glad to be getting back to action as looks forward to a busy 2019.

“I started out at featherweight and then moved up to super-feather as I am getting naturally bigger as I get older. The good thing is that I seem to carry my power with me.

“The aim now is to win at the Europa and take it from there. I am high up in the European rankings and we will looking to get a shot at that if I can in the coming months,” he added.

Also returning on the dinner show are Paul Hyland Jnr, Cathy McAleer, Feargal McCrory with Dublin’s Victor Rabei who will all be in exciting fights.

Hyland Jnr is knocking on the door for the British title and he will be wanting to get his hands on the belt after losing to Lewis Ritson in his previous attempt.

Feargal McCrory and the popular Cathy McAleer are also looking to progress onto the bigger stage with victories that can only push them in that direction.

And promoter Mark Dunlop is looking forward to the event.

“I am blessed to have such an outstanding line up on show on May 18. The Europa shows are very popular, like home from home for my team. Tickets are going well and it promises to be another quality night.”

Tickets are: VIP Ringside including 4 Course Meal £80.00, Ringside £50.00, Reserved £45.00 & Unreserved £40.00 Tel. 07712 473905.