James Tennyson has World title ambitions as he headlines Ulster Hall show on February 9

James Tennyson will take the first step on his bid to fight for a World title in 2019 when he takes to the ring at the Ulster Hall on February 9 for the MHD Promotions in association with A McLean Bookmakers show.

Tennyson lost in his brave bid to become the IBF World champion as he lost to Tevin Farmer in Boston last year.

Tennyson returns to headline the Beresford Street venue when he steps up a division to take on the undefeated lightweight Garry Neale (10-0) from Portsmouth in England.

Paul Hyland Jnr shows no fear as he looks to get back into title contention as he takes on the Czech Republic’s Super Lightweight Champion Miroslav Serban (10-1) as he looks to take his winning tally to 20 against his one defeat against Lewis Ritson for the British Title back in June last year.

Coalisland’s undefeated Super Featherweight prospect Feargal McCrory his hoping to add the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland Irish Lightweight Title to his trophy cabinet when he squares up against Dublin’s Karl Kelly.

And female professional boxing returns to the Hall for the first time in 20 years when Cathy McAleer looks to make a name for herself in this code as she takes on Sonia Klos of Poland.

Tommy McCarthy - a much talked about Cruiserweight - knows there is big title opportunities lying ahead this year so he will looking to impress and win at the famous Belfast venue.

East Belfast Super Flyweight Luke Wilton who has his second comeback fight following a credible points defeat to the hand of WBC World Champion Charlie Edwards.

Mathew Fitzimons also features in a local Belfast derby when he looks to get back to winning ways against East Belfast’s Alec Bazza.

“I am delighted to be bringing professional boxing back to the Ulster Hall, its been a long time since we were last here, its something that will be an exciting new experience for many but also jog a few memories of there fans that have been privileged to witness some great nights at the venue where all the Irish greats have graced the ring,” added promoter Mark Dunlop.