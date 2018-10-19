JAMES TENNYSON: ‘I know I have the power to hurt anyone’

James Tennyson weighed-in for his IBF Super-featherweight World title clash against Tevin Farmer promising the belt is coming back to Belfast.

Hard-hitting Tennyson takes on Farmer at the TD Garden Arena in Boston tomorrow for the American’s belt and he is prepared to do whatever it takes to get his hands on the world title.

James Tennyson. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“This is my chance and I am prepared to take it,” he said. “Farmer is the favourite but that counts for nothing.

“I am here to take his belt and I will give it everything I have to get the job done.

“I know I have the power to hurt anyone but it is up to me to go in there and do the business.

“Chances like this are hard to get and I believe the belt is coming home with me to Belfast.”

And Tennyson says getting his hand lifted in victory would mean all his hard work he has put in over the years will have paid off.

“I have worked hard since I started boxing at the age of seven,” he said. “And all that hard work boils down to fighting for a World title.

“It’s been a long journey starting at small hall shows and fighting for small titles.

“Mark Dunlop has done a great job building me up, getting me the Irish title, the Celtic title and other titles.

“We have had our speed bumps, hiccups and defeats along the way - but we always kept going.

“It’s been tough and it’s been a long journey but we are here now and ready to get the job done.”