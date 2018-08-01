James Tennyson is now number one contender for WBA World title

James Tennyson has moved a step closer to a world title fight after being named as the WBA’s number one contender for its super-featherweight belt.

The Belfast fighter won the European and Commonwealth titles in May after getting up off the floor to stop Martin J Ward in five rounds.

That win has led to him moving up from two to one in the WBA rankings.

Tennyson is expected to make a voluntary defence of his European belt against France’s Samir Ziani, will be his final contest before a world title challenge.

Ziani, who has a career record of 28 wins, one draw and three defeats, lost a European title challenge against compatriot Guillaume Frenois in November 2016.