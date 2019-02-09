James Tennyson produces demolition job at Ulster Hall

James Tennyson pounded Garry Neale to defeat inside two rounds at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night in what was a very impressive performance.

The Belfast fighter was just too strong for Neale and Tennyson can now move on and hunt for titles in 2019.

Tennyson started the fight well picking his shots in the first round but Neale was up for the encounter.

But Neale was down in the second twice and the fight was waved off by the referee as the English fighter failed to make the count after going down for the second time.

Tennyson has power and he could be a force at lightweight if he decides to move up a weight division.

Feargal McCrory came up against Karl Kelly for the vacant Irish Lightweight title and it was a ding-dong battle between the two.

Kelly was game and brave but McCrory was producing the better boxing and was bossing the fight.

Both fighters gave their all and after a barrage of punches from McCrory the referee jumped in to save Kelly and McGrory was Irish champion after a polished performance.

Paul Hyland jnr got off the canvas in the fifth round to score a 78-74 points win over Miroslav Servan. Hyland boxed well but will not have been pleased with his performance.

Tommy McCarthy got a good points win over Jiri Svacina by 80-72 on the scorecard.

It was a good performance from McCarthy against an awkward fighter.

McCarthy will now go on to face Richard Riakporhe for the WBA Inter-Continental title in Peterborough on 2 March.

There were also wins on the night for Luke Wilton, Cathy McAleer and Mathew Fitzsimons.