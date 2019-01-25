Jono Carroll to face Tevin farmer for IBF World title on March 15

Dublin’s Jono Carroll will fight for the IBF Super-Featherweight title in Philadelphia on March 15.

The 26-year-old will take on home favourite Tevin Farmer, who makes his third defence of the title he won against Billy Dib last year.

Carroll will put his unbeaten record (16-0-1) on the line and is not planning on taking a backwards step.

“I’ll do what I want with Tevin. He’s a tiny little child and I’m not afraid of him,” he said.

“When we meet, if he’s respectful of me, I’ll be respectful back as that’s how I’ve been brought up. But if he comes talking rubbish then I’ll put him in his place.”