Katie Taylor will look to add a third belt to her existing titles when she takes on WBO champion Rose Volante in March.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the bout will take place in Philadelphia.

Taylor’s WBA and IBF belts will also be on the line when the undefeated pair meet with March 16 likely to be the date for the encounter, with Hearn stating that the fight will take place during the weekend of St Patrick’s Day.