Katie Taylor to defend her World titles in New York

Irish fighter Katie Taylor will defend her IBF and WBA world lightweight titles against Finland’s Eva Wahlstrom at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 15.

The contest will feature on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez challenging Rocky Fielding for the WBA world super-middleweight crown.

Taylor, who holds an undefeated record of 11 wins with five knock-outs from her professional fights, is set to make a third defence of her belts in another appearance across the Atlantic.

The 32-year-old, gold medal winner at the London 2012 Olympic games and five-time world amateur champion, is seeking to unify the division.

Wahlstrom is the long-standing WBC super-featherweight champion and will step up for the contest in New York, where the 38-year-old will be looking to extend her own undefeated record of 22 wins from 23 bouts.

The pair have history from their time in the amateur ranks, and Taylor is relishing taking on “a really tough opponent” at one of boxing’s most famous venues.

“This fight will really showcase the best that women’s boxing has to offer and I’m really looking forward to it,” the Bray fighter said.

“Every fighter dreams about stepping in the ring there (at Madison Square Garden) and I’m no different. To get the opportunity to defend my world titles there is really very exciting.”