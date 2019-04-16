Katie Taylor to face Delfine Persoon in Madison Square Garden in New York

Katie Taylor will face Delfine Persoon for the undisputed Lightweight championship of the World on Saturday June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Taylor added the WBO title to her IBF and WBA crowns in March, stopping Rose Volante in the ninth round in Philadelphia after the former amateur star won her first World title in just her seventh pro outing.

The 32 year old takes on Persoon on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO World Heavyweight title defense against Jarrell Miller.

“It’s great that she has finally signed for the fight and I’m delighted that Eddie has been able to make it,” said Taylor.

“After my fight last month I went back home for a week but then it was straight back to Connecticut to start the hard work in training camp for this fight.

“When I turned professional my first goal was to win a World title but then my next priority was to become undisputed champion so obviously this fight gives me the opportunity to do that so it’s massive for my career.

“Women’s boxing is in such great place right now and these are the kind of super fights that will really take it to new heights. Persoon is recognized as one of the best in the world pound for pound and has been the WBC champ now for over five years so it’s the best against the best. Madison Square Garden seems like the perfect setting for a fight of this magnitude.”