Leo Santa Cruz expresses desire to fight Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton looks set for a huge fight this summer with Leo Santa Cruz in the running to be the one to face ‘The Jackal.’

Frampton and Santa Cruz have already clashed twice with the honours even.

The Belfast fighter won their first clash for the WBA Featherweight in New York in 2016 before the Mexican claimed the win in their second meeting in Las Vegas a year later.

And Frampton had indicated he will continue his career in the ring after speculation he may retire after losing to Josh Warrington for the IBF World title in Manchester in December.

And Frampton will have boosted with the news that world title holders Cruz and Oscar Valdez have both expressed interest in fighting Frampton.

And WBA champion Santa Cruz name-checked Frampton as a potential 2019 opponent on Saturday after successfully defending his belt against Rafael Rivera.

“I want to fight any of the champions at featherweight or have a third fight with Carl Frampton,” said the 30-year-old.

“I want to be back this summer and fight three times this year against the best in the division.”

And Frampton said: “I’m still in the same position as I was the last time I spoke about this – I want to be in big fights and I want to fight for world titles.

“The Santa Cruz and Valdez fights have been talked about and we’ll see.”