Lewis Crocker looking to make statement on Belfast show

Lewis Crocker will get his first shot at a title in his hometown of Belfast on December 7 at the Titanic Exhibition Centre.

The huge-hitting Crocker takes on Scotland’s unbeaten Martin Harkin for the vacant BBBofC Celtic welterweight title on MTK Global’s show.

Hailed by the likes of Carl Frampton as one of Belfast’s next big things, Crocker is relishing the chance to showcase his talent in his biggest test to date.

Crocker said: “It’s a big step up for me but these are the kind of fights I want now.

“I’m really looking forward to December 7 and I’m keen to put on a show.

“I know Harkin’s record but I don’t look into it much. All I know is he’s going to come to win and it’s going to be a good fight. I’m expecting a tough, tough night’s work.

“Anything can happen on the night. It’s all about tactics and gameplan.

“We want to give the Belfast fans a night to remember.

“It’s a breakout opportunity for me. If I get this one out of the way then there are big potential fights for me next year but I’m not looking past Harkin in any way.”

Joining Crocker on a stacked bill that also includes Conrad Cummings versus Brian Rose for the WBO European middleweight title.

Gary Cully takes on Mohammed Kambuluta.

And Paddy Gallagher, Sean McComb, Phil Sutcliffe Jr, Steve Collins Jr and Padriag McCrory will all feature.

