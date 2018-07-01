Lewis Crocker shines on Belfast undercard

Lewis Crocker built on his explosive record as he stopped Adam Grabiec with a vicious body shot in the first round of their contest.

Crocker has punching power and he needs now to be tested because there is much more to come from the Belfast fighter.

Crocker said: “It was a good win and I suppose it would have been great to get a few more rounds, but an early win is great and if I can stop them early - why not?”

And the Belfast banger says he wants to be out in action as soon as possible as he gets himself into contention for a title fight.

“I am delighted with the win and it is on to the next fight,” he said. “I want to be busy and I would love to be on the Carl Frampton show at Windsor Park on August 18 - but then who wouldn’t want to be on that show?”

In the fight for the IBF Intercontinental Super-featherweight title clash between Jono Carroll and Declan Geraghty - it was Carroll who won this war in the ninth round as the referee stopped the fight with Geraghty exhausted and hurt.

Both fighters gave their all but it was Carroll who won the contest after pushing the pace the whole way through.

Belfast’s Padraig McCrory got another win on his record as he beat Harry Matthews 39-37.

McCrory did well against the durable Matthews and he will have learnt from the experience.

Gary Cully from Naas had a good 40-36 win against Zoltan Szabo.

Taylor McGoldrick got the night off to a winning start as he saw off Casey Blair 39-38.

McGoldrick did well but he needs to show more if he wants to move up the ladder.

And Scotland’s Josh Taylor has become the fourth fighter to enter the super-lightweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series.

Taylor, who last week against Ukraine’s Viktor Postol secured the finest victory of his career to earn the status of mandatory challenger to the WBC title, joins WBA champion Kiryl Relikh, Anthony Yigit and Ivan Baranchyk.