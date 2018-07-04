Local stars added to Carl Frampton show at Windsor Park on August 18

Local stars Steven Ward, Marco McCullough and Lewis Crocker have been added to the Carl Frampton bill at Windsor Park on August 18.

On the night Frampton will defense his Interim WBO World Featherweight Title against Australian Luke Jackson.

Paddy Barnes will fight for the WBC Flyweight World title as he takes on Chrisofer Rosales.

Heavweight Tyson Fury will also feature on the card as he makes his continues his comeback after a ban.

Ward will face Steve Collins jnr in a cruiserweight clash, while Luke Keeler will also fight on the night.

Promoter Frank Warren said: ‘I’m delighted that further Irish talent has been added to this already bumper card.

“The Ward versus Collins Jr showdown is set to be a great fight for the fans on a card that already boasts Frampton against Jackson,

“The Lineal World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and Paddy Barnes’ World Title challenges against Cristofer Rosales.

“I’ve been very impressed so far with Lewis Crocker who looks to have a great future and in my experience of promoting cards where Marco McCullough and Luke Keeler have featured, they are always in entertaining fights.

“This is set to be the biggest night of boxing to ever take place in Belfast and we can’t wait to watch it all unfold amongst what I’m sure will be a fantastic atmosphere and a full house at Windsor Park.”

Limited remaining tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.ie. priced at £80, £100, £120, £150, £250, £400 (includes hospitality).