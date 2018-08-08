Luke Jackson is getting knocked out says Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton is looking to do a number on Luke Jackson when they clash at Windsor Park on August 18.

‘The Jackal’ gets the chance to silence Jackson (16-0) when he defends his interim WBO featherweight crown against the vocal Australian at the Be;fast venue.

Jackson has angered Frampton suggesting he’s over the hill as a boxer and claimed he looks overweight in training.

That means an exciting night for 20,000 fans on August 18 but bad news for Jackson.

Frampton said: “He has annoyed me a little bit, but not enough to take my mind off the game and be overly aggressive.

“He has annoyed me enough to flatten him and put him out cold, properly.

“I haven’t knocked anybody out in a long time, but Jackson is a guy who is going to get knocked out.”

Jackson has also teased Frampton over his amateur career.

But Frampton added: “He keeps talking about his amateur career. Who cares what he did as an amateur? He isn’t Vasyl Lomachenko.

“Let’s not forget he is based in Australia. If Australia sent a ten man team to box Ireland they would get beaten 10-0, and that’s a fact. This is a different game.”

“His amateur career wasn’t even that good when you look at it. The reason Australia can send almost a full team to the Olympics is because they box Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. It is a lot easier qualifying process compared to what Ireland and GB have to go through.”