Luke Jackson looks older than my da says Carl Frampton before Windsor showdown

Carl Frampton is not impressed with rival Luke Jackson saying that he looks ‘fat’ before they face each other at Windsor Park on August 18.

Frampton - who will defend his interim featherweight WBO world title against the Australian - says Jackson is starting to annoy him with just over three weeks to the fight.

And ‘The Jackal’ was not happy with these words from the Australian.

“I’ve seen some footage of Carl’s training. He still looks sluggish and bit heavy. It seems he is always on a plane going to places.

“They’re overlooking me, I’m just Luke Jackson from Australia who they are supposed to bowl over.

“I’m here in Sydney working very hard. I can cause an upset and that is what I plan on doing,” Jackson said.

But Frampton retorted: “I heard this and he is starting to annoy me, but we will see what shape I am in on August 18.

“If he is trying to wind me up it is working. I am looking forward to August 18 and if we are talking about how we look I think Jackson looks older than my da.”

And Frampton says training is going well.

“I am flying at the minute and I wil be ready for Jackson. I have been sparring this week and things are going well.

“I am totally focused on Jackson and getting the job done at Windsor. If he thinks I am taking him lightly he is badly mistaken. He can say what he wants but come fight night I will be good to go and we will see what happens.” added Frampton.