Luke Wilton out to get his hands on Commonwealth itle

Luke Wilton has been handed a shot at the vacant Commonwealth super-flyweight title in Sheffield on March 15.

Wilton - a former British title challenger - will face Sheffield’s Tommy Frank as a replacement for Ross Murray.

It’s a tough fight for the Belfast fighter as goes into the lions’ den for Wilton but it is a chance to claim the rainbow belt – six years on from his unsuccessful challenge of Kevin Satchell for the flyweight belt.

But Wilton is up for the challenge.

““I’m going all out for the win,” Wilton told Irish-Boxing.com.

“It has to be now or never for me, I ain’t getting any younger!”

“The win would mean so much and would give me a great platform to build of, but I’m fully focused on getting my hands on that belt whatever way I can on 15th March.

“I had a couple of days of after the [A Night to Remember] fight, but I have been back in training from last Wednesday. It couldn’t have worked out better or come at a better time.

“It’s perfect timing with me boxing 10 rounds in the last couple of weeks,” added Wilton who also scored a four-round win in Scotland a fortnight before his Ulster Hall outing.

And Wilton says he knows very little about rival Frank.

“I haven’t watched much of him to be honest.

“I don’t know an awful lot but I’m sure Benny [Checa, coach] and my dad will watch him and come up with a game plan that suits.

“Experience could play a role but he has had a couple of 10 rounders and went the distance so he has experience of doing the rounds himself,” he added.