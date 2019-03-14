Luke Wilton ready to grab Commonwealth title chance

East Belfast’s Luke Wilton will look to get his hands on the vacant super flyweight Commonwealth title as he faces Tommy Frank on Friday night,

And at 30 years of age Wilton knows these kind of chances do-not come along to often.

“This is a big fight in my career. You can really say it is last chance saloon. I’m 31 in couple of months. I ain’t getting any younger,” he told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I would be upset to not win one major title. I have boxed for a decent amount of titles and it hasn’t happened. So I have left no stone unturned for this opportunity,” he added.

And Wilton says he has not studied his opponent before the clash.

“I haven’t studied him too much. I left that to Benny and my Dad. I’m focusing on being the best Luke Wilton I can be on fight night.”

“We will see on Friday night what happens.

“But I predict a Luke Wilton win by any means necessary. I’ll be leaving it all in the ring on fight night because I know I have to deliver and win that Commonwealth titles.”