​Connor Coyle will fulfill a lifelong dream of fighting at Madison Square Garden in New York on Valentine's Day next year as he walks in the footsteps of one of his boyhood heroes and fellow north-west man John Duddy.

​The unbeaten world middleweight contender [21-0] will take on New Jersey native Vito Mielnicki in an ESPN televised event in The Theater at the iconic Manhattan venue where Duddy - who also hails from Galliagh - fought nine times during his professional career.

The New York-based Duddy will be in attendance on the night for what's expected to be a world title eliminator and a chance to challenge Kazakh boxer, current IBF and WBO titleist Janibek Alimkhanuly [15-0].

"I couldn't have asked for anywhere better to fight and I couldn't have asked for a better fight either," said ‘The Kid’ Coyle, who took a short break from preparations in Florida to fly home for Christmas to be with his two kids – Clodagh-Rose and Cálaeb – and his wife Eva.

Connor Coyle celebrates following victory in August over Kyle Lomotey. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"I always remember Duddy fighting there and it would always be a dream of mine too. So to find out that I'll be fighting there was brilliant news," he beamed. "I would've always looked up to Duddy when I was younger. I've been speaking to him about the fight as well so he will be at the fight too with a crowd of his people.

"There's a good squad from New York going already, they have their hotels booked in Times Square and there's a load of people (from home) who have booked as well before it was officially announced.

"There's nothing better than this. I've always said I wanted to fight at Madison Square Garden before I retired and it's happening now. So that's definitely one thing ticked off the bucket list."

His opponent, for whom promoter Top Rank has high expectations in 2025 and beyond, is 12 years Coyle's junior and steps up a division for the chance to take a notable scalp and climb the WBA rankings.

However, despite Mielnicki's undoubted potential, a defiant Coyle isn't about to surrender the opportunity of a lifetime and knows he could be one step away from a coveted world title shot in 2025. He expects to go into the fight ranked No.1 by WBA and Coyle knows this is the chance he's been waiting patiently for since turning to the paid ranks in 2016.

"Now is the time," he said. “It has to be now. This is the biggest opportunity we have and I have to take it with both hands. Things are just aligning perfectly. Everything is just starting to work out now. When I get Vito out of the way and look good doing it we're promised the Janibek [Alimkhanuly] fight for the IBF and WBO titles.

"That's the kind of carrot they're dangling in front me. There is no reason why I shouldn't be ranked No.1. I've been the most active in that list [WBA rankings]. I've defended the NABA WBA belt four times."

He's been unfortunate in recent months as mouth-watering match-ups against world ranked contender's Felix Cash and Austin 'Ammo' Williams collapsed at the final hour.

This time he's desperate to announce himself on the world stage at the 'Mecca of boxing'.

"I want to fight the best. I've been trying to. It's not like I've been hand picking my opponents. I just have to fight who's in front of me and who's available at the right times at certain times of the year. I've always wanted these big fights and I've been more than ready this last number of years. I feel like I'm only hitting my prime now.

"I've kept myself fresh and I haven't taken punishment in my fights or in sparring so that will work in my favour in the future."

It's also an incredible incentive for the 6' 1'' Mielnicki who moves up a division for this fight but there's only going to be one outcome according to a fully-focused Coyle who refuses to allow the American to take away his world title dream.

"He's young and hungry but I've paid my dues," said Coyle. "It's my time now. He still has plenty of years left in him. He can't be taking it from me so I'm going to push myself harder than I've ever pushed myself before.

"I have been pushing myself harder than ever before because this is an opportunity that I can't let go now. I have to win and win in a good fashion."

Top Rank obviously holds Mielnicki in high regard but how does Coyle rate his next opponent?

"We sat down and watched his fights and I know what to do to beat him,” he said. “We've studied him and know what to expect but obviously we'll prepare for the unexpected as well because you know how boxing goes."

Christmas isn't the easiest time of the year to navigate for a professional boxer who has an early New Year date in the ring but Coyle has learned to sacrifice family time to pursue his American dream for the past eight years and he has a gym session already pencilled in while most will be tucking into their Christmas dinner.

"We decided to go over [to Florida] for a month before Christmas to get the weight down and get the endurance and fitness up,” he said. “Get that all out of the way. I've been in the gym every day with Cahair [Duffy] since I've come back and I'll be in on Christmas day too. As soon as I go back I'll be hitting the sparring hard. I'll be sparring for six weeks solid, three days a week and solely focusing on the boxing, punch techniques and power then for the last six weeks.

"I'm not going to overdo it...I'll enjoy my Christmas dinner but I'll go easy on the spuds.