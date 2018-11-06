Manny Pacquiao seeks Floyd Mayweather rematch

Manny Pacquiao believes a rematch against Floyd Mayweather in 2019 is “a big possibility”.

The 39-year-old delivered a speech at the Oxford Union in which he said he is likely to take on two more fights before retiring, and that could mean a finale against his long-time rival, who beat him in Las Vegas in 2015.

Pacquiao will take on Adrien Broner in January, while Mayweather announced earlier on Monday his next challenge will be a bout with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve - reversing his apparent retirement after he beat UFC star Conor McGregor last year to move to 50-0.

“There is a big possibility because Floyd is coming back into boxing,” Pacquiao said in comments reported by Sky Sports.

“He is fighting in December and I am fighting in January. So a big possibility after that next year that we will discuss a re-match.

“My thinking is to have a re-match and to make a clear decision on who will win the fight.

“Because in the last fight that we had it wasn’t clear who won the fight because he didn’t throw a lot of punches and he won the fight.

“I had a shoulder injury...but this time, if this re-match happens there are no excuses, no alibis.

“It is a fight I want and it is a fight that I think I can win. This is a fight I want and it is a fight the fans want and I will win.”

And Deontay Wilder warned he has “transformed into a killer” as he ramped up his preparation for his fight with Tyson Fury, dismissing Anthony Joshua as a “coward”.

US heavyweight champion Wilder is putting his WBC belt and 40-0 unbeaten record on the line when he faces Fury in Los Angeles on December 1.

He said: “My mindset has changed, my body has changed, I feel like a killer. I’m transformed into a killer.”

“I don’t have a message for Joshua. He was a coward and that’s that.”