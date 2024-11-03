Matthew Boreland has dreams of a big boxing bout at the Coleraine Showgrounds in the near future. Photo: David Cavan

Matthew Boreland is hoping for a dream fight at the Coleraine Showgrounds after extending his record to four wins out of four with an eight round points victory over Callum Turnbull at the SSE Arena.

The 25-year-old nicknamed “Bam-Bam” only joined the paid ranks six months ago and is the first professional to come from Coleraine in a quarter of a century.

And to celebrate his victory, he attended The Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon to watch his beloved Coleraine beat Dungannon Swifts.

“I can’t think everyone from Coleraine enough,” he stated.

"We are all a nice, tight knit community and we’ll back each other the whole way and I want to take everyone from Coleraine to the top with me.

“I got a message from the Coleraine manager (Dean Shiels), and it is in my videos to wish me luck and that is something you couldn’t really imagine.

“I played football as a kid and I used to be a goalkeeper then they told me I was too small, so I had to pack it in and then I went to the boxing.”

However, by his own admission, Boreland’s transition to the ring didn’t go as smoothly as planned.

“I lost my first five fists as an amateur and I was very close to packing it in,” he explained.

“I said if I lost my sixth fight I was for packing it in but I won it. It just shows anyone that is out there fighting and they are losing that things can happen and it all pays off in the end.

“I didn’t win any titles as an amateur but I was fighting as an amateur with a pro style. It was all tip tap nobody would exchange with me as you seen against Boreland there is nowhere to go.

“I train harder than anybody else and you reap the rewards.”

The Scot tested Boreland but he comfortably took the decision 79-73 on the score card.

“It was a big step up and he was a big opponent as well and that is what it is all about,” said Boreland.

“There is no point fighting journeyman after journeyman because you are not learning.

“It showed the level I’m at and the level I want to retain. I’ve not even been a pro six months and I have only been training with Ryan Burnette for three weeks.

“I changed my camp there and I really think another six months with him and the titles will be coming.”

Boreland is already seeing the difference working with the aforementioned former undisputed world champion Burnett.

He reflected: “It is something that dreams are made of, when I was 16 or 17 I was in here (SSE Arena) with my granda and watched Ryan winning his first world title. Pody (Padraig McCrory) was debuting and now he is headlining, and Ryan is in my corner it is mad.

“Ryan does everything to the slightest detail and it is going to make me a 10 to 20 times better fighter than what I am now.

“That performance was a good performance but there is still stuff to learn. I’ll be back in the gym on Monday to work on it.

“It’s only going to get better and the dream of a fight at the Coleraine Showgrounds is hopefully not to far away.”