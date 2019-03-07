Michael Conlan is gunning for a fight on St Patrick’s Day

Michael Conlan is hopeful Ruben Garcia Hernandez will come to fight at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

The former world amateur champion from Belfast heads back to New York – live on ESPN – alongside Paddy Barnes and believes Hernandez’s ambition could play into his hands.

Conlan (10-0-KO6) said: “I’ve watched Hernandez a few times and he’s an experienced fighter who knows his way around the ring.

“He went the full distance with Nonito Donaire last year so he’s obviously tough and he’s a little different to what I’ve come across before in other ways.

“Hernandez comes with more of a Mexican style than I’ve fought before and there will be times he’ll be in front of me trying to take my head off. It’s just what I’ve been looking forward to.

“I passed my last test with flying colours and I’ll be out to put on an even better performance this time round. This guy’s style will bring out the best in me.”

Conlan, 27, was last in action back in December when he outclassed Jason Cunningham to claim the WBO Inter-Continental featherweight title at Manchester Arena.

And Jono Carroll is certain he’s already exposed Tevin Farmer’s confidence as fragile as the two prepare to clash for the American’s IBF world title on March 15.

Carroll said: “Tevin didn’t know what to do when I put it on him and started stuttering and repeating himself.

“I don’t think he’s truly confident. I think it’s all just a front. I couldn’t care less where I fight in the world. I’m going to win this title.”