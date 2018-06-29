Michael Conlan out to put on a show against Adeilson Dos Santos at SSE Arena

Michael Conlan is sure a win against former World title challenger Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena tonight could propel him towards a World title shot.

“I want to win in some style. This fight could play a major role in how the next 18 months of my career goes,” he added.

“It could potentially set me up for big titles next year. It could help me get that quality of opponent that I want.

“There is an extra edge to this fight. I have felt extra butterflies and nerves. But good nerves.”

And the Belfast featherweight cannot wait to have his first professional fight in Belfast.

“I am honoured to be back in Belfast and headlining. It is a special place to box,” he said.

“I think this is right up there with debuting at Madison Square Garden and fighting on that Manny Pacquiao undercard in Australia.

“It is something I have always dreamed of doing, and I will realise that dream on Saturday night.

“I have boxed on big stages around the world, and I know what to expect.

“Obviously this is going to be different as it is my homecoming, but I have to strip everything away and concentrate on fighting someone. It is 20 x 20ft ring with me and another guy with two arms, two legs and a head. I have to go in and do my business. I have to stick to the plan that my coach Adam Booth comes up with. He is a master at these things and he gets into your head mentally.”

