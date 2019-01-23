Michael Conlan to fight Ruben Garcia Hernandez in New York on St Patrick’s Day

Michael Conlan will take on Mexican Ruben Garcia Hernandez at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

Belfast featherweight Conlan looks set to headline the venue’s Theatre for the third time.

Garcia Hernandez has won 24 of his 29 professional bouts, with his last defeat coming against former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire in September 2017.

Conlan - a former Olympic bronze medallist - collected his first professional belt last month when he defeated Jason Cunningham to claim the vacant WBO inter-continental featherweight title in Manchester.

Conlan said: “I’m excited and honored to fight at my home away from home, Madison Square Garden, on St. Patrick’s Day for the third consecutive yea.

“The fans in New York City have been incredibly supportive of my professional career, .

“And I look forward to putting on a show for them, in addition to my great fans from home who will be coming over for the party in Manhattan.”

“Thanks very much to my team and Top Rank for this tremendous opportunity. I’ll be well prepared for victory to kick off a huge year for me in 2019.”