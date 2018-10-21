Michael Conlan wants “real opponent” in next fight

Michael Conlan said he wanted to fight a “real opponent” after stopping Italy’s Nicola Cipoletta in the seventh round in Las Vegas.

Afterwards, Conlan admitted his frustration with the defensive nature of his opponent and professed his desire to fight a “real opponent” soon.

“He was just negative,” Conlan told ESPN. “Now I want real opponents. I want top 10, top 15 opponents.”

Conlan’s next fight will be in Manchester on the Carl Frampton versus Josh Warrington card on December 22, though his opponent remains as yet unknown.

And Ireland’s Katie Taylor successfully defended her world titles with a unanimous points victory over Cindy Serrano in Boston.

Taylor won all 10 rounds to retain her IBF and WBA belts.

It was a first defeat in six years for former champion Serrano from Puerto Rico who has never been knocked out.

Such was the ease of her latest success, Taylor at one stage goaded Serranto to come forward.

All three judges scored it 100-90 for the champion from Bray who is expected to be in action again in December.