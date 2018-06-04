MMA: Team Lakay seeks to claim victories against SBG Ireland at Brave 13: Europe Evolution in Belfast

As the countdown begins for one of the most anticipated Mixed Martial Arts events in Europe, Brave 13: Europe Evolution this weekend, the main card bantamweight fighters are squaring up for what is set to be an electric meeting in Belfast.

The main event of Brave Combat Federation’s Brave 13: Europe Evolution, which takes place at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday will feature a clash of two of the best bantamweight prospects in the world, when Frans Mlambo from SBG Ireland faces current champion Stephen Loman from Team Lakay for the Bantamweight championship.

A total of 28 fighters will represent 15 nations in the fight card.

The fight card also features two IMMAF gold medalists, Frans Mlambo and Ben Bennette. The fight card is also special for Straight Blast Gym Ireland for featuring multiple athletes alongside being involved in the championship title fight in the main event.

Tickets for Brave 13: Europe Evolution, Belfast, priced from £38.50 – £119.50, are available from Ticketmaster.ie or the SSE Arena Box Office 028 9073 9074.