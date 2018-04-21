Nicky Fullerton: Frampton v Donaire - The Jackal has to show his teeth tonight

It’s not often a two weight World champion takes on a four weight World champion in Belfast - but that will happen tonight at the SSE Arena.

The two men in question are Carl Frampton and Nonito Donaire.

Carl Framton and Nonito Donaire during Friday's weigh-in at the Europa Hotel

‘The Jackal’ will be looking to see off his rival and head for a World title showdown at the National Stadium at Windsor Park in the summer.

The only thing that stands in his way is Donaire who is coming to Belfast to derail the Frampton bandwagon and halt ‘The Jackal’s world title ambitions.

Let’s be honest - a defeat for Frampton would be a complete disaster as his dream of fighting at Windsor would sink quicker than the Titanic.

Donaire - at 35 years of age - will also know that defeat for him would end a boxing journey that began when he was 12.

He comes to Belfast with nothing to lose and that makes him dangerous - very dangerous.

I for one hope Frampton gets the job done and we can all look forward to that summer showdown in Belfast.

But at 31 years of age Carl will know that he has to strike now and get the job done because the vultures are circling.

Ryan Burnett is already a super-bantamweight World champion, while Michael Conlan will have his first fight in Belfast this summer. They both have talent to burn.

These guys want to be the ‘main man’ in Belfast, so ‘The Jackal’ will have to show his teeth tonight and show everyone he still is the man to beat.