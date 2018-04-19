Nonito Donaire’s ‘24/7’ focus on Carl Frampton

Four weight World champions Nonito Donaire may not be at the start of his boxing journey but he is determined his clash at the SSE Arena in Belfast tomorrow night will not be the end of it.

Donaire will face Carl Frampton for the WBO Interim World title knowing that a shot at the WBO World title is on the line at the Belfast venue.

And the man who has held seven world titles by the main four boxing sanctioning bodies says he has been totally focused on Frampton in the run-up to the fight despite the possibility of the winner facing WBO king Oscar Valdez.

“Frampton is the only thing on my mind and I am totally focused on him. I have been thinking about my game plan for this fight all of the time.

“I am married to Frampton. My wife and I watch Frampton before we go to bed, we then get up and watch Frampton in the morning.

“It has been Frampton 24/7 and we have made sure everything has been covered for this fight.”

Donaire is 35 years of age and there may not be many miles left in the tank - but he believes the ‘real Donaire’ will turn up tomorrow night.

“I look at myself as the best version of me. I have trained very hard and prepared some very good fighters and I know I will be the best version of me come Saturday night.

“The only thing I have not achieved and I have had belts from all the organisations and all the rings that you can get.

“I have been a unified champion but I have not been an undisputed champion of the world and that is something I want to achieve.

“That is the only thing I am gunning for is to be the undisputed champion of the world.

“And I really believe I will do it. I have a feeling it will happen and I know I have got it and I am firm believer in what I can do.”

And Donaire cannot wait to fight in front of a packed SSE Arena at the weekend.

“I have never experienced it but I have plenty of experience of fighting in different places, so I am ready for it and I will just do my thing.

“I am looking forward to it,” added Donaire.