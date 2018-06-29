Olympian Steven Donnelly turns professional

Double Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and 2016 Olympian Steven Donnelly has turned professional with MTK Global.

The 29-year-old from Ballymena was third in the 2014 and 2018 Games at welterweight and middleweight respectively and will begin his career in the paid ranks at 154lbs.

Donnelly said: “I’ve been to three Commonwealth Games and then qualified for the Olympics through the semi-pro World Series of Boxing.

“I got through to the last eight in Rio and that was great for me despite a poor Olympics for Ireland.

“I’ve won Ulster and Irish titles and all the rest as an amateur.

“I’ve always said that the professional game would suit me.

“If you look at the end of my amateur career, I was starting to fight a lot more. My style was becoming pro.

“I can box and I can fight and I’ll be showing that on my debut. I’m knuckling down to train every day. I’m very dedicated.

“I want to be fast-tracked and get going straight away. I believe I’ve the talent to go very far in this game.”