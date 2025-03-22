George Foreman (centre) in 1989 with, from left, Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. (Photo by PA Photos/PA Wire)

Former two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman has died at the age of 76, his family have announced.

A post on the American’s Instagram account said he died peacefully on Friday surrounded by family.

“Our hearts are broken,” the post said. “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Foreman was an Olympic gold medallist in 1968 before claiming his first heavyweight title with a stoppage win over Joe Frazier in 1973.

He lost the belt a year later to Muhammad Ali in the ‘Rumble In the Jungle’ bout held in the African nation then known as Zaire.

His second championship came more than two decades later at the age of 45, with a stunning knockout win over Michael Moorer in 1994 making him the oldest heavyweight champion ever.

He retired from the sport in 1997 with a record of 76 wins – 68 by knockout – and just five losses.

Foreman found tremendous success in the business world after his retirement, with his popular George Foreman Grill selling in the millions.

He was married five times and is survived by 12 children.

Tributes began to pour in following the news, with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson saying Foreman’s “contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten”.

Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum said: “George was a great friend to not only myself but my entire family. We’ve lost a family member and are absolutely devastated.”

Ex-NBA player Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who won five titles with Los Angeles Lakers, said it was a “pleasure getting to know (Foreman) not only as a boxer but as a man”.

He wrote on X: “I was really sad to hear the news that one of my boxing heroes, George Foreman, passing away.

“I attended so many of George’s championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man.

“After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman — I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills! (Johnson’s wife) Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time.”

Actor John Cusack said: “Beyond a living legend in the ring – just a wonderful spirit – an incredibly kind generous man — in person. I always remember every encounter with great gratitude — it was an honour to know him.”

Charles Barkley, Hall of Fame NBA player, said the loss “just hurts”.

“I got to know Mr Foreman a little bit, seeing him at all the boxing matches and I always picked his brain about trying to be an entrepreneur when your career is over,” he said.

“It hurts a lot because he was obviously one of the greatest boxers ever, but just a gentle man, was a pastor. This just hurts.”

OBITUARY

Redemption was a long time coming for George Foreman, and when it finally arrived he grabbed it with both fists.

For years Foreman, who reigned as world heavyweight champion during his division’s greatest era, was forced to act as an antidote to the more popular successes of his main rivals, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

In the build-up to the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in what was then Zaire in 1974, Foreman, who died at the age of 76, was characterised as a humourless ogre in stark comparison to Ali’s ebullient charm: a persona Foreman did little publicly to try to change.

But in later years, beginning with his Herculean triumph over Michael Moorer in 1994 to become the oldest heavyweight champion at the age of 45, Foreman would fashion a remarkable change in his public perception, which ultimately made him one of the most enduringly popular American sportsmen.

Foreman was born in Marshall, Texas, in 1949 and endured a troubled childhood, responding to local bullies by becoming, by his own admission, a juvenile delinquent, involved in shop-lifting and mugging and frequently finding himself in trouble with the police.

After dropping out of high school at the age of 16, Foreman enrolled for the local job corps, a decision he credits with helping to turn around his life. It was during a session that he caught a glimpse of an Ali fight against Floyd Patterson, and convinced himself he could become a boxer.

Just over a year after winning his first amateur fight, Foreman won the right to represent the United States in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Three straight wins took him through to the gold medal match against Ionas Chepulis, before which Foreman admitted he was “scared”.

Foreman’s devastating second-round win paved the way for an inevitable professional career. Over the course of the next three years, he cut a swathe through the heavyweight division, winning all but three of his first 37 paid bouts inside the distance to force a meeting with reigning champion Frazier in Jamaica.

Frazier went into the bout also unbeaten, having won the title from Ali. But Foreman destroyed him, knocking the champion down six times before the referee called a halt midway through the second round.

Foreman seemed invincible, swatting aside two top-level challenges to raise the inevitable prospect of a bout against the ageing Ali, then 32 and still struggling to regain the form he had shown prior to being banned for avoiding the Vietnam draft.

The bout was set for the heart of Africa and Foreman was the overwhelming favourite. But Ali courted the populist vote during the lengthy build-up to the fight, which was extended by an extra month when Foreman suffered an eye injury in training.

By the time of the first bell for the bout that would become forever known as ‘The Rumble in the Jungle’, there was a sense of something special, and Ali duly provided it, soaking up extraordinary punishment before pouncing in the eighth round to sink Foreman to the canvas and win back his belts.

Foreman fought six times more, including another win over Frazier, before retiring following defeat to Jimmy Young in 1977. But a full decade later, having become ordained as a priest in the meantime, he announced a remarkable comeback attempt.

Working his way back through the ranks, Foreman did enough to earn a shot at then-champion Evander Holyfield in 1991, which he lost on points. But three years later, despite another loss in the meantime to Tommy Morrison, he stunned Moorer and the world by winning back the title at the age of 45.

By the time Foreman finally hung up his gloves in 1997, he had completed his remarkable journey from unloved street-tough to national treasure.

But Foreman still had one more epilogue up his sleeve – or rather in his stomach.

Crediting his successful comeback to healthy eating, Foreman gave his name to a grill which went on to sell in the millions, earning Foreman figures which dwarfed his boxing career, and he also evolved into a prominent television celebrity and boxing pundit.

Married five times, Foreman had 12 children, including five boys, all of whom he named George. “I named all my sons George so they would always have something in common,” Foreman said.