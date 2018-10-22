Paddy Barnes added to Carl Frampton bill in Manchester on December 22

Paddy Barnes has been added to the massive boxing show in Manchester on December 22.

Barnes has been added to the bill along with Steven Ward.

Barnes last fight was a brave bid to take the WBC Flyweight World title off Cristofer Rosales at Windsor.

That fight ended in defeat so Barnes will be looking to get back on track in Manchester.

Belfast’s Carl Frampton will headline the bill as he challenges Josh Warrington on the night for the Leeds’ fighters IBF Featherweight World title.

It was also announced at the weekend that Michael Conlan will fight on the show.

More fights will be revealed soon for the bill at the Manchester Arena.