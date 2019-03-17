Paddy Barnes considers retirement after New York defeat

Paddy Barnes lost in New York last night
Paddy Barnes looks set to retire after he lost on a split points decision to Oscar Mojica in New York on Sunday night.

One judge scored it 58-56 for Barnes while two others had it 58-56 for Mojica and Barnes says he may call it a day.

“I am too small for bantamweight. To be honest, I will probably retire now.

“I don’t think there is any point boxing on after a defeat like that.

“The fans were great but at the end of the day I have to take care of my health. If I am going to box like that, then what’s the point boxing anymore?

“I can’ t contest for a world title with that performance. I strongly think retirement could happen.

“I always said if I lost again, I would retire. So that will be it.

“I stepped up to bantamweight, and I could feel his strength.

“The first shot that hit me broke my nose.

“The fight wasn’t even close, I thought he won every round. I am very disappointed,” added Barnes.

And Tevin Farmer defeated Ireland’s Jono Carroll with a hard-fought unanimous decision to retain his IBF super featherweight title in Philadelphia.

The fight was scored 117-110, 117-111, 117-111 in Farmer’s favour after 12 gruelling rounds, handing Carroll his first loss.

Ireland’s Katie Taylor added the WBO lightweight belt to her WBA and IBF titles with a ninth-round stoppage win over Rose Volante as she targeted a unification fight with WBC champion Delfine Persoon on the card of Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in June.