Paddy Barnes out to make history at Windsor Park on August 18

Paddy Barnes believes his place in Irish boxing history depends on the outcome of his make-or-break world title challenge next month.

Barnes is one of his country’s best ever amateur boxers, but is willing to risk his reputation when he faces WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales at Windsor Park, Belfast on Saturday August 18.

Barnes’ amateur stash includes bronze medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, he struck gold at the Commonwealth games in 2010 and 2014, and was 2010 European amateur champion.

But Barnes insists this wil his toughest fight to date.

“This is the night that defines my boxing career. There were great achievements as an amateur including Olympic bronze medals, but that is only third place in the world which is great.

“To be the best in the world at your weight, WBC world champion is definitely the one to win.

“I did great as an amateur, and people will remember me for what I achieved but a world professional title is what I really want.

“I ticked the boxes as an amateur and I want to do the same as a professional. I would swap everything I did as an amateur to win this fight.”

Unbeaten Barnes, 31, will only be having his sixth professional fight when he challenges Nicaraguan Rosales in front of more than 20,000 fans and he is doing his preparation in Glasgow.

“Even now I am away from home preparing, but it makes no difference. When I was an amateur my training camps were in Dublin.

“I have been doing this since I was 16 years old. It is a bit harder now because I have two kids, but hopefully it will be worth it in the end,” added Barnes.

Also on August 18 WBO interim featherweight champion Frampton faces Australian challenger Luke Jackson.

Tyson Fury is back for his second fight on the comeback trail and faces former two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta.

Steven Ward, Lewis Crocker, Marco McCullough are also in action.