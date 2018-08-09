Paddy Barnes ready to make history at Windsor Park

Paddy Barnes gets the chance of a lifetime at Windsor Park on August 18 as he fights for the WBC Flyweight World title.

Even more remarkable is that Barnes will challenge Cristofer Rosales for his belt in only his sixth fight as a professional.

The contest is a massive step-up for the Belfast fighter but Barnes says he is ready to get the job done in front of a packed stadium.

“I believe in my own ability and the worst thing for a boxer is losing and I will be really, really embarrassed to lose in front of the home fans.

“If I felt there was a chance of me losing, or if I was going to lose I would never take this fight out of embarrassment.

“But I know I am going to win, so I am very confident and that is why I am fighting for it.”

And Barnes believes there is going to be fireworks when Rosales in the ring.

“I know he is a come forward relentless fighter. He is very tough and I am sure he hits very hard.

“I am just expecting a very tough fight.

“My style and his style are very similar. We are not going to let each other breathe. None of us will take a break and we are on collision course, but I will win the fight.”

Also on the bill Carl Frampton defends his Interim WBO World title against Luke Jackson and Tyson Fury takes on Pianeta.

A packed undercard includes Conrad Cummings, Sean McComb, Lewis Criocker, Steven Donnelly, Sam Maxwell, Luke Keeler, Marco McCullough and Steven Ward takes on Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic light-heavyweight title.